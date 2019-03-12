PinkCoin Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. PinkCoin has a total market cap of $675,112.00 and approximately $3,714.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PinkCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.02353857 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000528 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00002377 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001203 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 427,208,749 coins and its circulating supply is 401,948,313 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PinkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PinkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.