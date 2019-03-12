Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Phore has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003777 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. Phore has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $232,284.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00059079 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000523 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 16,578,390 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

