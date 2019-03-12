PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.77. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 5164474 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.64.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

