PetIQ (PETQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PetIQ has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $706.94 million, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 10,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $249,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,734. Insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PetIQ by 122.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

