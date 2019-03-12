Peony Market Cap Tops $25,794.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $25,794.00 and $0.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001659 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 191,237,041 coins and its circulating supply is 72,630,613 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

