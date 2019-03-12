Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 323,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $153.54 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,827. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

