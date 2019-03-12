Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 90,242 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,242 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after buying an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,348,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,711,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 95,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,341. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $109,233.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $174,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,478 shares of company stock worth $577,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

