Pearson PLC (PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 237,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,404. Pearson has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 108.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 1,300.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 244,866 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pearson by 72.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 259,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

