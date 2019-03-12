PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 134,500 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Pixelworks worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 114,148 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,326,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the period. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

