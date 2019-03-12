PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Provident Financial (PROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $42.09 million 5.74 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.36 $2.13 million $0.70 29.04

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -1.75% 0.77% 0.13% Provident Financial 11.15% 5.70% 0.60%

Summary

Provident Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential owner-occupied and investor-owned, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 5 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

