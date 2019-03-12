Pareteum (TEUM) & Asure Software (ASUR) Critical Contrast

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pareteum and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum $13.55 million 30.11 -$12.46 million ($0.84) -4.96 Asure Software $54.44 million 1.69 -$5.72 million $0.45 13.62

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Pareteum. Pareteum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asure Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pareteum has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Pareteum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pareteum and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum -67.83% -60.67% -43.28% Asure Software -13.56% 8.21% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pareteum and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pareteum 0 1 3 0 2.75 Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86

Pareteum currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.87%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 135.38%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Pareteum.

Summary

Asure Software beats Pareteum on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. It also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides human resource services ranging from human resource management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management; Evolution HCM, an AsureHCM channel product that provide users with the flexibility and best practices to handle clients; and AsureConsulting that offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

