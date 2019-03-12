PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88 and a beta of -0.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAR Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of PAR Technology worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

