PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $392.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88 and a beta of -0.07.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
