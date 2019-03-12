Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) in a research note published on Friday. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

PONY has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.58.

Shares of TSE:PONY opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.13 million and a P/E ratio of 43.50.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

