Painted Pony Energy (PDPYF) & Range Resources (RRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Painted Pony Energy does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Painted Pony Energy $192.14 million 1.11 $94.40 million N/A N/A Range Resources $2.61 billion 1.00 $333.14 million $1.13 9.19

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Painted Pony Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Painted Pony Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Painted Pony Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Range Resources 2 14 8 0 2.25

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $18.68, suggesting a potential upside of 79.83%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Painted Pony Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Painted Pony Energy -26.82% -1.95% -1.02% Range Resources 8.28% 4.85% 2.39%

Summary

Range Resources beats Painted Pony Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. The company owns 4,554 net producing wells and approximately 945,000 acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 415 net producing wells and approximately 233,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 151 net producing wells and approximately 195,000 net acres under lease in the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

