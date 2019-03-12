Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Insider Timothy M. Connors Sells 44,715 Shares of Stock

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE OI opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Owens-Illinois Inc has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $23.45.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 360,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

