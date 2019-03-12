Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,004,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $149,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTTR opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.37. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $221.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

