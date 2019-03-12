Otonomy (OTIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.49. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Otonomy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Otonomy by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,041,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,269,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

