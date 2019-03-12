Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $0.83-0.85 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORCL opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

