Oracle (ORCL) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Nomura set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Oracle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.69 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.12.

Oracle stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,486 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $123,266,000 after buying an additional 5,307,836 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

