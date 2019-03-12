Onespan (OSPN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSPN. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Onespan in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Onespan in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Onespan had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Onespan by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 695,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 565,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $6,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $8,868,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $8,255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

