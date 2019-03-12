OneLedger Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153,201.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $956,555.00 and approximately $153,201.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, UEX, LATOKEN and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.50 or 0.16942037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046825 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001487 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,310,584 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinEx, Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.