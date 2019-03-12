One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned One Stop Systems an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

In other news, VP Jim Ison sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $82,372.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 19,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,168. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

