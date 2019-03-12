Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $398.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.93 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $356.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

OLLI traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $79.58. 647,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,972. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,857.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,246.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,270. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.