OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, OKEx and Liqui. OAX has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00388061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.01684804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00227174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005016 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025968 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liqui, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

