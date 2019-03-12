Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $28,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,037,000 after acquiring an additional 999,937 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.82%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

