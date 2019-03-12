O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Darling Ingredients Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
