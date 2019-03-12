O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after buying an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.17. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

