O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

