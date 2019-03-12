Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Position Increased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,360 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up approximately 3.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $29,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 146,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.11. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $408,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,940.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Parks sold 8,313 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $331,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,719,200. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

