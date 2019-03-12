NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Short Interest Up 3.1% in February

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,965,974 shares, an increase of 3.1% from the February 15th total of 9,669,816 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,716,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 18,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $74,302.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,611.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 73,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $290,854.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,435 shares of company stock worth $1,523,149.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

