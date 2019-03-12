Northern Trust Corp Has $125.31 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Franklin Resources worth $125,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 25.2% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,945,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,602 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

