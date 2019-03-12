Northern Trust Corp Acquires 270,346 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,160,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,654 shares of company stock worth $3,650,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $153.54 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

