North Fourth Asset Management LP Sells 91,895 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

North Fourth Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,895 shares during the period. Brinker International accounts for about 1.3% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 201,431 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $33,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont acquired 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

