North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $13.75 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,431 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000. Foot Locker accounts for 4.4% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned 0.23% of Foot Locker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 90.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,607 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,854 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 124.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Shares of FL opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $106,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,064. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

