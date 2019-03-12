Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 173,411 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3,334.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,411 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 504.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,546 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,245,617.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $133.73. 49,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $253.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

