Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Ares Capital worth $16,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. National Securities lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,537. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 64.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.86%.

In related news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,600 shares of company stock worth $810,738. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

