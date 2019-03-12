Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,347,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553,317 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,960,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,696 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,864,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. It operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

