Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 165.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 467,469 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

