Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,582,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $5,494,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.70.

NYSE:RNR opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $633.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

