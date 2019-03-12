Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Fortive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

FTV stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $145,974.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $486,847. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

