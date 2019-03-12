NMI (NMIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.96

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 13274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $298,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Ozanne sold 16,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $387,542.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,867. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $13,216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

