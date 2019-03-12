Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Short Interest Update

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,336,946 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 15th total of 37,437,316 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,508,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:NWL opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

