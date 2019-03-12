Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $436.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market capitalization of $269,414.00 and $436.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000714 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

