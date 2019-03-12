Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 900.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,608 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 170,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,687,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 89,162 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $307,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

