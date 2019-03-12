Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 626,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,817 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 287,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

