Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Legg Mason worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2,451.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 872,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 113.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $704.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.90 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

LM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Legg Mason from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.73.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

