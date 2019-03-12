Netflix (NFLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $382.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.75.
Netflix stock opened at $358.86 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three reportable segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
