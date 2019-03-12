Netflix (NFLX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $382.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.75.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $358.86 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three reportable segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.