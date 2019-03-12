Neogen (NEOG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NEOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

NEOG stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Neogen has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,754,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after buying an additional 149,536 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Neogen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Neogen by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Neogen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

