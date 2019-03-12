Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Price

Media stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

