Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

