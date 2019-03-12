National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. R. F. Lafferty set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

